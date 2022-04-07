$0.24 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

