Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Luminar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million.
In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 155,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,200 and sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 3,951,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.33. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39.
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
