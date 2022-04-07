XML Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $477.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.01 and its 200 day moving average is $496.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.89 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

