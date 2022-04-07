iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

