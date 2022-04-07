AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,464 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 19.42% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QPX. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QPX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 6,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,103. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

