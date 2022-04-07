Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $8.57 on Thursday, hitting $320.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.68. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $321.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

