FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $961.35

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 961.35 ($12.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.95). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,074 ($14.09), with a volume of 197,845 shares trading hands.

FDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.61) price target on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 961.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,123.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.49%.

In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 973 ($12.76) per share, with a total value of £32,050.62 ($42,033.60).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

