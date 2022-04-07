Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Reduced by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period.

VPU stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.36. 272,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.25 and a 52 week high of $166.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

