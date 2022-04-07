Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,020 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 7.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 18,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

