WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $16.38 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,047. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day moving average is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

