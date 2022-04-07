Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 939,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,597. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

