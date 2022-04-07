Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after buying an additional 429,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.90 and a 200 day moving average of $205.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

