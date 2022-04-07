Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.23% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GFED remained flat at $$31.43 during midday trading on Thursday. 22,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GFED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 19.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GFED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.