Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $544,000 Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.22% of PlayAGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 456.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 309,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $209.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.02. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

