Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,652,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

