Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 326 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.61. 1,647,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,941. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

