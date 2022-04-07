Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 295,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.80.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

