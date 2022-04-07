Insight 2811 Inc. Has $661,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 1,150,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

