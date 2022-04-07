Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,247 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,765,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,695,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

