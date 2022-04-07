iMe Lab Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $840,830.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.97 or 0.07416805 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.33 or 1.00107937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00051620 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.