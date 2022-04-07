Zacks: Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 9,630,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,017. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

