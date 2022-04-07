Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. R1 RCM posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.54. 859,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

