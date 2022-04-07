First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.30. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $82,839,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1,075.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $3,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

