River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

AbbVie stock traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.24. The stock had a trading volume of 449,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $169.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

