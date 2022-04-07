FDx Advisors Inc. Has $59.55 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 554,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,642,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 452,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $19.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $536.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.14 and its 200 day moving average is $465.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $363.11 and a 52 week high of $538.28. The stock has a market cap of $505.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.