Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Takes $202,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.28. 7,465,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,658. The stock has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.35 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.