Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 103 shares of company stock worth $124,252 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPL traded up $17.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,430.76. 24,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,230.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,231.57. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 63.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.