Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $3.95 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. Chewy makes up about 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Chewy stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.59. 4,239,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,663. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15 and a beta of 0.48. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

