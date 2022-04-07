Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Lifted by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1,259.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kirby comprises 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.10% of Kirby worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Kirby by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Kirby by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 158,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

NYSE KEX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.07. 1,838,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,962. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

