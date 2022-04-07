Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,112,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,226. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

