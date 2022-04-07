Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,279,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,597. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

