Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 5,487,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,550. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

