Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,000 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.21.

SPOT traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.39. 1,377,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,377. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

