Fleming James B JR Acquires New Shares in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Fleming James B JR acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,836,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. LiveOne makes up about 2.7% of Fleming James B JR’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveOne alerts:

NASDAQ:LVO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 695,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,763. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85. LiveOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.