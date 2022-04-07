Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 25,000 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. 4,163,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,896. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 240.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

