salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 25.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,817. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $200.16. 5,031,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

