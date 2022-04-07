Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $396.05

Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 396.05 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.11). Marshall Motor shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.17), with a volume of 6,958 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 349.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56. The company has a market capitalization of £312.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

Get Marshall Motor alerts:

About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and servicing of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 113 franchise dealerships representing 22 various brand partners in 28 counties in England.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.