Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.93

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.93 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 101,325 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.09. The stock has a market cap of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98.
About Prime People (LON:PRP)
