Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.16

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.16 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 355,088 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.38. The firm has a market cap of £165.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 0.55%.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (LON:EPIC)
Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.