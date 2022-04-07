Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.16

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.16 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 355,088 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.38. The firm has a market cap of £165.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Imogen Moss bought 13,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £9,975.76 ($13,082.96). Also, insider William Hill bought 13,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,021.55 ($13,143.02).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

