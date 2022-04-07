MIB Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $528,735.07 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $528,735.07 and approximately $27.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00079130 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,862,947 coins and its circulating supply is 154,561,019 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

