Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $341,160.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $341,160.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.93 or 0.07415824 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,467.09 or 0.99891956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

