$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 120.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 596,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 1,045,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.