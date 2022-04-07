$581.05 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $581.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $469.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,594. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.51. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

