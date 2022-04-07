DigitalBits Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $229.86 million and $8.75 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00269201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.79 or 0.00682060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

