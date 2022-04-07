Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.07% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,248,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KWAC remained flat at $$10.22 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.