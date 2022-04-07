47,528 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Valvoline by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 509,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 958,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,522. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

