Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $10.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $465.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,577. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

