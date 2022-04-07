Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TransUnion (TRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/18/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

3/17/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $126.00 to $115.00.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.62. 1,035,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,821. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

