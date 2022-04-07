Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Netflix by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.20 on Thursday, reaching $362.15. 4,946,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.80.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

