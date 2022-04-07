iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is XML Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,475. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

